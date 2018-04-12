Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (FENC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.12). Fennec Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.10 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ FENC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.05. 22,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,528. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.27, a P/E ratio of -29.79 and a beta of -0.32.

In related news, major shareholder Manchester Management Pr, Llc sold 914,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $9,705,444.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 867,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,689,000 after acquiring an additional 58,820 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,486,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. 38.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, formerly Adherex Technologies Inc, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on cancer therapeutics. The Company’s lead product candidate in the clinical stage of development includes Sodium Thiosulfate (STS), which has completed patient enrollment of over two Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss, or ototoxicity in children.

