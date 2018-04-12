Zacks: Brokerages Expect Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (GPMT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.36. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Granite Point Mortgage Trust.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $37.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.27 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.69.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 13.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 78,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 8,843 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 324.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. 66.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPMT traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.90. 6,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,378. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 37.88 and a quick ratio of 37.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/zacks-brokerages-expect-granite-point-mortgage-trust-inc-gpmt-will-announce-earnings-of-0-35-per-share.html.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc is focused primarily on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt, such as commercial real estate investments. The Company formed to continue and expand the commercial real estate lending business. The Company is a long-term, fundamental value-oriented investor.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.