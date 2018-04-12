Zacks: Brokerages Expect Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (OBLN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.55 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) will announce sales of $3.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Obalon Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.20 million and the highest is $3.90 million. Obalon Therapeutics reported sales of $1.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 141.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Obalon Therapeutics will report full year sales of $3.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.43 million to $16.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $24.89 million per share, with estimates ranging from $21.87 million to $27.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Obalon Therapeutics.

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 million. Obalon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 350.67% and a negative return on equity of 74.80%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OBLN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Obalon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Obalon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Obalon Therapeutics to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Obalon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Obalon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.40.

In other news, CFO William J. Plovanic purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $121,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Obalon Therapeutics by 8.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 170,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 13,108 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Obalon Therapeutics by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 66.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 28,356 shares during the period. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 604,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 56,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OBLN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.51. 5,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,495. Obalon Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Obalon Therapeutics Company Profile

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. It offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

