Zacks: Brokerages Expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.39. Patterson Companies reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 55.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Craig Hallum upgraded Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase cut Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,182,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,255,000 after buying an additional 304,402 shares during the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 3,974,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,588,000 after buying an additional 213,341 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,681,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,747,000 after buying an additional 696,540 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,544,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,808,000 after buying an additional 492,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,467,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,024,000 after purchasing an additional 289,732 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDCO opened at $23.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.80. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $48.29. The stock has a market cap of $2,186.99, a PE ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Patterson Companies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

