Zacks: Brokerages Expect Select Medical Holdings (SEM) to Post $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings (NYSE:SEM) will report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Select Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Select Medical reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Select Medical will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Select Medical.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The health services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SEM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Select Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.63.

Shares of Select Medical stock remained flat at $$18.05 during trading hours on Friday. 281,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,397. Select Medical has a one year low of $12.98 and a one year high of $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $2,387.05, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, insider Scott A. Romberger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $92,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,791.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Select Medical by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Select Medical by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Select Medical by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 213,556 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Select Medical by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 301,340 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Select Medical by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 84,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates acute care hospitals (LTCHs), inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRFs), outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational medicine centers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Long Term Acute Care, Inpatient Rehabilitation, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

