Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) will report $1.98 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $1.99 billion. Zimmer Biomet also reported sales of $1.98 billion in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full-year sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.88 billion to $8.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.16 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $8.02 billion to $8.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.63.

Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 995,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,375. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $133.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $22,297.40, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Bryan C. Hanson bought 25,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $119.68 per share, with a total value of $3,001,215.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 20,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.95, for a total value of $2,414,774.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 39,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $566,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products; sports medicine, biologics, extremities and trauma products; office-based technologies; spine, craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products; dental implants, and related surgical products.

