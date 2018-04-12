Zacks: Brokerages Set $56.00 Target Price for Argan, Inc. (AGX)

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Argan’s rating score has improved by 66.7% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $56.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Argan an industry rank of 19 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AGX shares. Lake Street Capital raised Argan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. TheStreet cut Argan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGX. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Argan by 557.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 551,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,109,000 after acquiring an additional 467,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Argan by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,247,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,137,000 after acquiring an additional 275,338 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Argan by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,055,000 after acquiring an additional 170,694 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Argan by 752.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 114,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Argan during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,500,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGX traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.35. The company had a trading volume of 241,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,121. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.27, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.90. Argan has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $72.70.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company's Power Industry Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction contracting services to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, start-up, and operation services for approximately 76 facilities with approximately 14,500 megawatts of power-generating capacity.

