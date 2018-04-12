Zacks: Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given Community Trust Bancorp an industry rank of 127 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th.

NASDAQ:CTBI traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,836. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $51.90. The stock has a market cap of $811.15, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $47.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.00 million. analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.14%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,134,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,425,000 after purchasing an additional 14,903 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,482,000 after purchasing an additional 25,343 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 505,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,798,000 after purchasing an additional 22,070 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $4,835,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.75% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

