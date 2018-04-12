Zacks: Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (AGM) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Zacks has also given Federal Agricultural Mortgage an industry rank of 242 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

AGM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

AGM traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.11. 21,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,433. The firm has a market cap of $909.68, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 52-week low of $53.78 and a 52-week high of $92.57.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $43.96 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 15.12%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGM. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 48,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 7,330 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 3rd quarter worth $1,109,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,402,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 69,790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,075,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. 64.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments on designated eligible mortgage loans.

