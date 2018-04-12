Arotech (NASDAQ:ARTX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arotech (NASDAQ:ARTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “Arotech Corporation operates two business divisions: Electric Fuel Batteries — developing and manufacturing zinc-air batteries for military and homeland security applications and developing electric vehicle batteries for zero emission public transportation; and Arotech Defense — consisting of IES Interactive, which provides advanced high-tech multimedia training systems for law enforcement and paramilitary organizations, MDT Armor, which provides vehicle armoring for the military, industrial and private sectors, and Arcon Security. “

NASDAQ:ARTX opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. Arotech has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.97, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Arotech (NASDAQ:ARTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Arotech had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. research analysts expect that Arotech will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arotech news, Chairman Jon B. Kutler bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $64,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arotech by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 28,526 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Arotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Arotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arotech by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,038,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 19,082 shares during the last quarter. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arotech

Arotech Corporation is a defense and security products and services company, engaged in providing interactive simulation for military, law enforcement and commercial markets, and batteries and charging systems for the military, commercial and medical markets. The Company operates through two segments: Training and Simulation Division, and Power Systems Division.

