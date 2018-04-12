Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, April 3rd.

According to Zacks, “We are encouraged by Hewlett Packard’s massive restructuring initiatives. On one hand, it is offloading low-margin businesses such as Enterprise Services and Software, which, in our opinion, will improvise the company’s margins over the long run. And on the other hand, it is enhancing its capabilities in the hybrid IT model as evident from the acquisitions of SimpliVity, Cloud Cruiser and Nimble Storage. We believe that the company’s focus on hybrid IT model will drive growth over the long run. The stock has outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. Nonetheless, we remain slightly cautious about the company’s near-term prospects due to the three main challenges it is currently facing — heightened pressure from competitive pricing, elevated commodities pricing and some near-term execution issues. These headwinds are expected to thwart its overall performance in the near term.”

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. OTR Global downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.38.

NYSE HPE opened at $17.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27,030.75, a PE ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $19.48.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.52%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $5.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Margaret C. Whitman sold 674,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $12,900,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,167,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,489,644.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy C. Stonesifer sold 161,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $2,962,001.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,685.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,395,913 shares of company stock worth $78,549,177 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 243,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 23,602 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 287,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 16,285 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,275,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,031,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 115,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,087,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is a provider of technology solutions. The Company’s segments include: Enterprise Group, Software, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Enterprise Group segment provides its customers with the technology infrastructure they need to optimize traditional information technology (IT).

