Honeywell (NYSE:HON) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honeywell (NYSE:HON) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, “Honeywell’s diversified business portfolio has the potential to earn consistent above-average returns and mitigate operating risks. The company’s diligent focus on working capital management, free cash flow generation and a conservative balance sheet remain key positive attributes amid a challenging macroeconomic environment. With a flexible yet disciplined focus on cost and productivity, Honeywell remains focused on increasing its presence in high-growth regions. The stock has outperformed the industry in the last six months. However, the company is susceptible to material price inflation, which erodes its profitability. Given its international presence, Honeywell also faces unfavorable foreign currency movements, making an impact on its top-line growth. A geopolitical impasse due to various conflicts and disruptions may further affect the company’s international operations in key markets.”

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HON. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of Honeywell in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup set a $180.00 price objective on Honeywell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Honeywell from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Honeywell from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group lifted their target price on Honeywell from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $166.07.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $144.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $109,514.05, a PE ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. Honeywell has a 52-week low of $122.40 and a 52-week high of $165.13.

Honeywell (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.01. Honeywell had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Honeywell’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Honeywell will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 2,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.71, for a total value of $426,291.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,899.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total value of $448,440.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,425,145.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HON. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its position in shares of Honeywell by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Honeywell by 1.4% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Honeywell by 0.4% in the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Risk Paradigm Group LLC raised its position in Honeywell by 2.7% in the second quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell by 0.5% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

