Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, April 3rd.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND BANCORP INC. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. FIG Partners restated a market-perform rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.50 price objective on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Lakeland Bancorp stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.95. The stock had a trading volume of 10,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,546. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.00, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $48.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.21 million. equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lakeland Bancorp news, Director Mark J. Fredericks sold 5,200 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $102,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 204,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,046,162.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Marino bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $95,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 14,270 shares of company stock worth $290,805 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.99% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

