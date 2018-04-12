Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nmc Health (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “NMC Health plc is an integrated private healthcare network operator primarily in the United Arab Emirates. The company also provides fertility treatments principally in European and Middle Eastern. NMC Health plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of NMHLY traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.81. 1,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080. Nmc Health has a 52-week low of $21.59 and a 52-week high of $49.28. The stock has a market cap of $10,150.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.39.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Nmc Health (NMHLY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/zacks-investment-research-downgrades-nmc-health-nmhly-to-hold-updated-updated-updated.html.

