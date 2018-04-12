Aaron's (NYSE:AAN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aaron's (NYSE:AAN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “Aaron’s, Inc. is engaged in the sales and lease ownership and specialty retailing of residential and office furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances and accessories. It is engaged in the lease ownership, lease and retail sale of a variety of products, such as widescreen and LCD televisions, computers, living room and bedroom furniture, and refrigerators The company offers products of various brands, such as JVC, Mitsubishi, Philips, Panasonic, Sony, Dell, Hewlett-Packard, Simmons, Frigidaire, and Sharp. Aaron’s, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AAN. Stephens restated a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Aaron's in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Aaron's in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Northcoast Research set a $53.00 target price on Aaron's and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Sidoti raised Aaron's from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aaron's from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aaron's currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.36.

AAN opened at $46.25 on Tuesday. Aaron's has a 1 year low of $29.97 and a 1 year high of $49.77. The firm has a market cap of $3,230.55, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Aaron's (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $884.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.07 million. Aaron's had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. analysts predict that Aaron's will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Aaron's announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 22nd. Aaron's’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.69%.

In other Aaron's news, insider Robert P. Sinclair, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,824. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Yanker sold 40,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $1,916,899.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,332.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,647 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,048. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Aaron's during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aaron's during the 4th quarter worth about $2,752,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Aaron's by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 843,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,624,000 after buying an additional 423,209 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aaron's by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 68,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aaron's by 534.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 10,525 shares during the last quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/zacks-investment-research-lowers-aarons-aan-to-hold-updated-updated-updated.html.

Aaron's Company Profile

Aaron’s, Inc (Aaron’s) is an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. The Company engages in the sales and lease ownership and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances and accessories through its Company-operated and franchised stores in Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aaron's (AAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.