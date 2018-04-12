Zacks Investment Research Lowers AmerisourceBergen (ABC) to Sell

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “AmerisourceBergen underperformed its industry in a year's time. Also, sluggishness in the ABCS segment is a concern. AmerisourceBergen faces headwinds, thanks to the slowdown in hepatitis C revenues and conversion of branded drugs to the lower price generics. Further, a temporary slowdown in PharMEDium's growth is expected to mar the company’s bottom line. In this regard, the company faced lower-than-expected production at PharMEDium's Memphis facility in the last quarter. However, AmerisourceBergen's strong guidance instills investor’s optimism on the stock. Solid performance in the Pharmaceutical Distribution Segment and World Courier business holds promise. Notably, the company's World Courier unit recently obtained global Good Distribution Practices (GDP) designation. Further, the recent takeover of H.D. Smith, the largest independent wholesaler in the United States, is also a positive.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho set a $100.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Leerink Swann set a $105.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.72.

Shares of ABC traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $89.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50. AmerisourceBergen has a fifty-two week low of $71.90 and a fifty-two week high of $106.27. The company has a market capitalization of $19,530.77, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 53.65%. The firm had revenue of $40.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total value of $2,104,683.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 287,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,383,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John G. Chou sold 15,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $1,557,877.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,570,864.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,809 shares of company stock valued at $14,446,032 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Hikari Tsushin Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

