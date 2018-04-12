Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, “Caterpillar faces headwinds from raw material cost inflation and higher restructuring charges, which is expected to weigh on its margins in 2018. The company expects about $400 million of restructuring costs in 2018. The recent tariff on steel imports will also inflate manufacturing costs of the company. Further, Caterpillar expects that its Financial Products segment’s profit will be lower in 2018 compared with 2017. It also expects that growth in Construction Industries will moderate in the back half of 2018 mainly due to the impact of seasonal sales in China. Moreover, the company's stretched valuation is another concern.”

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CAT. Vetr raised Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.76 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, January 19th. ValuEngine cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.38.

CAT opened at $146.79 on Wednesday. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $92.98 and a 12 month high of $173.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $85,508.30, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 1.66%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas A. Pellette sold 95,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.09, for a total value of $15,526,004.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,700,348.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.46, for a total transaction of $84,722.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 19,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,397.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Clearbridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4,240.7% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

