Chemical Bank (NASDAQ:CHFC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Chemical Bank (NASDAQ:CHFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, April 2nd.

According to Zacks, “CHEMICAL FINANCIAL CORP. is a multi-bank holding company. The company business is concentrated in a single industry segment, commercial banking. Subsidiaries offer a full range of commercial banking and fiduciary services. These include accepting deposits, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit services, automated teller machines, money transfer services, corporate and personal trust services and other banking services. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood set a $43.00 price target on shares of Chemical Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Chemical Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Chemical Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chemical Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Hilliard Lyons raised shares of Chemical Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHFC opened at $54.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3,881.02, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Chemical Bank has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $59.83.

Chemical Bank (NASDAQ:CHFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.89 million. Chemical Bank had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 8.46%. equities analysts anticipate that Chemical Bank will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chemical Bank news, VP Dennis L. Klaeser sold 53,536 shares of Chemical Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $3,130,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Lievense sold 6,298 shares of Chemical Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total transaction of $364,780.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,508.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,933,758 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHFC. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in Chemical Bank by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 223,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Chemical Bank by 10.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Chemical Bank by 10.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 194,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 17,955 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Chemical Bank by 37.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 17,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Chemical Bank by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 204,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemical Bank Company Profile

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank that offers banking and fiduciary products and services to residents and business customers. It offers business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box, money transfer, automated teller machines, insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management, and mortgage banking and other banking services.

