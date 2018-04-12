Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, “Over the past six months, shares of Crown Castle grew 10.7% outperforming its industry's loss of 9.7%. Further, we apprecitae Crown Castle’s efforts to diversify its business from a tower operator to a fiber provider. The deployment of 5G network should drive growth on the company’s tower and small cell assets as the wireless carriers look to expand and enhance their networks. Extensive tower portfolio, increased demand for infrastructure, healthy leasing activity, continual buyout of towers and growing demand for mobile broadband are other positives. However, customer concentration is very high for Crown Castle. Consolidation in the wireless industry may reduce demand for cell tower deployments and is likely to impact Crown Castle’s top line. Evolution of new technologies may reduce the demand for site leases and increase the expenses.”

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CCI. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs downgraded Crown Castle International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.75.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $104.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $42,171.86, a PE ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.29. Crown Castle International has a 52-week low of $93.14 and a 52-week high of $114.97.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.84). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $75,391.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,598.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jay A. Brown sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $1,951,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,622,694.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc Bank USA boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 8,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Solaris Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Solaris Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 60,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

