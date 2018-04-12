Dometic Group (OTCMKTS:DTCGF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dometic Group (OTCMKTS:DTCGF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “Dometic Group AB provides branded solutions for mobile living in the areas of Climate, Hygiene & Sanitation and Food & Beverage. It offers products for use in recreational vehicles, trucks and premium cars, pleasure and workboats and for a variety of other uses. The company operates primarily in the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific. Dometic Group AB is headquartered in Solna, Sweden. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Dometic Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Shares of DTCGF stock remained flat at $$10.60 during trading on Tuesday. 100 shares of the company traded hands. Dometic Group has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $10.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3,135.83, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 3.59.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/zacks-investment-research-lowers-dometic-group-dtcgf-to-hold-updated-updated-updated.html.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dometic Group (DTCGF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dometic Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dometic Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.