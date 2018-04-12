Zacks Investment Research Lowers IDACORP (IDA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “In a year’s time, shares of IDACORP have gained against a decline in the industry. The utility has plans to invest nearly $1.5 billion over 2018-2022 time frame for transmission and plant expansion projects, which will allow the company to provide efficient services along with expanding customer base. Its Board of Directors has been approving annual increase in dividends since 2012 on the back of the company’s consistent performance. However, IDACORP operates under stringent regulatory environment and operation of its hydro-electric power generation units require licenses and the permitting process could involve a number of stringent conditions which may lead to significant capital expenditures. The rising operating cost is a matter of concern for the company.”

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IDA. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an underperform rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IDACORP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Williams Capital restated a hold rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $86.00) on shares of IDACORP in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDACORP presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.33.

IDA stock opened at $86.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. IDACORP has a twelve month low of $79.59 and a twelve month high of $100.04. The firm has a market cap of $4,348.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.40.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The coal producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $305.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.05 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 9.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that IDACORP will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Tessia Park sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total value of $25,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven R. Keen sold 3,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total transaction of $312,020.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,512,292.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in IDACORP by 10.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,361 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in IDACORP by 35.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,791 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,693 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in IDACORP by 7.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 156,155 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $13,731,000 after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in IDACORP by 8.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 208,608 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $18,344,000 after acquiring an additional 16,884 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in IDACORP by 56.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,720 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $22,134,000 after acquiring an additional 90,948 shares during the period. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. It operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, as well as 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and owns interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

