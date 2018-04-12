Zacks Investment Research Lowers Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “J&J’s sales growth accelerated in the second half of 2017 backed by higher sales in the Pharmaceutical segment and improving performance in Medical Devices. Though quite a few key products in J&J’s portfolio like Remicade and Concerta are facing generic competition, we believe that new products in all segments, label expansion of drugs like Imbruvica and Darzalex and contribution from recent acquisitions – mainly Actelion – can support top-line growth. Meanwhile, share buybacks and the restructuring initiative should provide bottom-line support. However, headwinds like generics, pricing pressure and soft global market conditions remain. Sluggish growth in the Consumer segment is also a concern. J&J’s shares have underformed the industry in this year so far. Estimates have risen slightly ahead of Q1 results. J&J has a positive record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters.”

JNJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Vetr cut Johnson & Johnson from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $124.55 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo reissued an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a sell rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.43.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $129.63 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $120.95 and a 1-year high of $148.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $349,448.00, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 155,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $20,172,712.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 357,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,477,673.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 27,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.8% during the third quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 40.5% during the third quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 39,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 11,315 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $11,478,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 33.2% during the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 62,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after acquiring an additional 15,451 shares during the period. 67.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/zacks-investment-research-lowers-johnson-johnson-jnj-to-hold.html.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.