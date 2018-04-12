OptiNose (OPTN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, “OptiNose Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat or ENT and allergy specialists. The company’s lead product consists of XHANCE nasal polyps, XHANCE Chronic sinusitis, OPN-300, OPN- 021 and AVP-825 which are in clinical stage. OptiNose Inc. is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. “

Separately, Piper Jaffray set a $28.00 price objective on shares of OptiNose and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OptiNose currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.25.

Shares of OPTN stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.64. The company had a trading volume of 104,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,362. The firm has a market cap of $751.26 and a P/E ratio of -3.49. OptiNose has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 15.99 and a current ratio of 16.13.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.18). research analysts predict that OptiNose will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter K. Miller acquired 5,054 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.58 per share, for a total transaction of $93,903.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the 4th quarter valued at $1,745,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the 4th quarter valued at $6,040,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the 4th quarter valued at $425,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the 4th quarter valued at $2,013,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose in the 4th quarter valued at $6,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and potent anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

