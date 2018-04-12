Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “Ralph Lauren outperformed the industry in the past six months backed by robust bottom-line performance in recent quarters. Notably, third-quarter fiscal 2018 marked the company’s 12th consecutive earnings beat while sales lagged estimates after a beat in the previous quarter. Additionally, the company’s Way Forward Plan is on track, and it remains keen on bolstering digital and international presence. Also, the company has been gaining from favorable geographic and channel mix shifts along with lower promotions and reduced product costs. Further, management adjusted fiscal 2018 outlook to account for the positive currency rates, which are likely to aid revenues and operating margins. However, its North America business continues to suffer due to distribution and brand exits, planned reduction in shipments and promotions to enhance the quality of sales, and lower customer demand.”

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RL. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Nomura increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Shares of RL stock opened at $114.36 on Tuesday. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $66.06 and a fifty-two week high of $119.33. The stock has a market cap of $9,142.57, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.16. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 14.64% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RL. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth about $6,501,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 404,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth about $841,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth about $1,777,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: “Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/zacks-investment-research-lowers-ralph-lauren-rl-to-hold-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fine jewelry, hats, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags and luggage; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, paints, tabletops, and giftware; and fragrances.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ralph Lauren (RL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.