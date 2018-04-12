Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sysco (SYY) to Sell

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Sysco has been gaining from its solid brand portfolio, digital initiatives and focus on buyouts. Also, the company is on track with its cost-savings plan and key goals for 2020. Such endeavors helped Sysco retain its stellar record in second-quarter fiscal 2018, wherein both the top and bottom line grew year over year and topped estimates. However, Sysco’s European business continued to struggle due to higher costs related to transformation efforts. Also, the company continues to bear the brunt of higher inbound freight costs, stemming from driver availability challenges in the industry. Moreover, Sysco’s international segment performance remain challenged with cost inflation in the U.K., driven by higher product costs and currency movements. These headwinds have been weighing on Sysco’s shares, that have gone down 2.2% in the past three months, while it compares favorably with the industry's decline of 9.9%.”

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Sysco stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.93. 165,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,827,740. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $48.85 and a fifty-two week high of $64.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $31,638.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.55.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 61.02%. The business had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Sysco will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul T. Moskowitz sold 15,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $930,620.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,987.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Wayne Shurts sold 15,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total transaction of $929,483.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,789.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,732 shares of company stock worth $3,321,174 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Sysco by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Premia Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, Bahamas, Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Ireland, Belgium, Spain, and Luxembourg.

