Thomas Cook Group (OTCMKTS:TCKGY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Thomas Cook Group (OTCMKTS:TCKGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, April 5th.

According to Zacks, “Thomas Cook Group Plc provides leisure travel services. The Company owns, operates and manages travel agencies, tour operators and car hire agencies, as well as owning their own aircraft fleet, cruise ships and resort properties. Thomas Cook Group Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TCKGY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Thomas Cook Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Numis Securities upgraded Thomas Cook Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Thomas Cook Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

OTCMKTS:TCKGY traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $3.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 200. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2,534.16, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.10. Thomas Cook Group has a 12-month low of $2.97 and a 12-month high of $3.34.

Thomas Cook Group Company Profile

Thomas Cook Group plc provides leisure travel services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Northern Europe, and Germany. It also owns, leases, manages, or franchises approximately 190 own-brand hotels in 16 countries under the Casa Cook, Sunwing, Sunprime, Sunconnect, Sentido, and Smartline brands, as well as various partner hotels.

