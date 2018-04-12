Zacks Investment Research Lowers Trueblue (TBI) to Hold

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “TrueBlue, Inc. is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions, helping clients improve growth and performance by providing staffing, workforce management, and recruitment process outsourcing solutions. The company’s specialized workforce solutions meet clients’ needs for a reliable, efficient workforce in a wide variety of industries. “

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Trueblue from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

NYSE TBI traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $27.05. 19,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,882. Trueblue has a one year low of $19.30 and a one year high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $1,125.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Trueblue had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $669.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Trueblue will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bonnie W. Soodik sold 20,871 shares of Trueblue stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $581,257.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at $59,014.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBI. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trueblue during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,839,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trueblue during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,947,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trueblue by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 306,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after buying an additional 143,575 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Trueblue by 12.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,238,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,682,000 after buying an additional 141,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Trueblue by 6.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,219,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,834,000 after buying an additional 127,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Trueblue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

