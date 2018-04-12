Zacks Investment Research Lowers United Continental (UAL) to Hold

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of United Continental have underperformed its industry in a year's time. The recent dog fiasco in one of its flights has earned the carrier criticism. Moreover, high costs continue to hurt its bottom-line. We are also concerned about the capacity overexpansion at United Continental. We are, however, impressed by the company's first-quarter unit revenue projection. Detailed results should be out on Apr 17. In fact, the carrier seems to benefit from robust growth in passenger revenues backed by strong demand for air travel. The fact is supported by the robust traffic growth in March. We are also impressed by United Continental's efforts to expand its operations. United Continental's efforts to reward its shareholders are also impressive.”

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UAL. Stephens set a $76.00 target price on shares of United Continental and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 price objective on shares of United Continental and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Imperial Capital reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of United Continental in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of United Continental from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Continental in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.03.

UAL traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,244,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,620,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $19,242.91, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.87. United Continental has a 1-year low of $56.51 and a 1-year high of $83.04.

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that United Continental will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Continental news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.65 per share, with a total value of $1,766,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,663,999.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in United Continental by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Continental by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Continental in the fourth quarter worth $11,414,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Continental in the fourth quarter worth $540,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Continental in the fourth quarter worth $5,251,000. 95.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 1,262 aircraft.

