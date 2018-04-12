VeriFone (NYSE:PAY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VeriFone (NYSE:PAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, “VeriFone’s first-quarter fiscal 2018 results benefited from strong revenue growth in Latin America, EMEA and North America SMB vertical. The company’s mPOS device has gained good traction within a short span of time. Additionally, connected device footprint expanded primarily driven by strong growth in payment-as-a service solution in North America. VeriFone now plans to surpass 2 million connected devices globally in fiscal 2018. However, the company’s business has been affected by macroeconomic headwinds in emerging markets, which has resulted in increased pricing pressure for the company. Increasing competition and sluggishness in the Asia-Pacific and North America regions also poses concern. Divestitures of the Petro Media and the Taxi businesses continues to hurt top-line growth. Shares have underperformed the broader industry in the past one year.”

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PAY. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of VeriFone in a research note on Sunday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on VeriFone from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of VeriFone in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of VeriFone in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Argus restated a hold rating on shares of VeriFone in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VeriFone presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.92.

Shares of NYSE:PAY opened at $22.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,655.27, a PE ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.76. VeriFone has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $22.87.

VeriFone (NYSE:PAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). VeriFone had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $425.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that VeriFone will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of VeriFone by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,050,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,863,000 after buying an additional 1,762,712 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of VeriFone by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,473,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,939,000 after acquiring an additional 105,008 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VeriFone by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,175,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,950,000 after acquiring an additional 65,251 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of VeriFone by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 3,882,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,767,000 after acquiring an additional 406,521 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VeriFone by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,034,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,432 shares during the period.

VeriFone Company Profile

VeriFone Systems, Inc offers payments and commerce solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, marketing and supplying a range of payment solutions and complementary services. It provides solutions and services for the retail point-of-sale (POS) that enable various forms of commerce.

