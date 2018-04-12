A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “A10 Networks, Inc. provides software based application networking solutions. Its solutions enable enterprises, service providers, Web giants, and government organizations to enhance, secure, and optimize the performance of their data center applications and networks. The company delivers its solutions on optimized hardware appliances and as virtual appliances across its Thunder Series and AX Series product families. A10 Networks, Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ATEN. DA Davidson downgraded A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of NYSE ATEN opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. A10 Networks has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $9.75.

In other A10 Networks news, VP Gunter Reiss sold 4,210 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $26,565.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 130,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,836.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 10,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $60,978.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEN. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,025,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,068,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in A10 Networks in the third quarter valued at about $317,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in A10 Networks in the third quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in A10 Networks by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,390,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,454,000 after acquiring an additional 314,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are built on advanced core operating system platform. It offers application delivery controllers that provide advanced server load balancing; lightning application delivery service, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform designed to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and carrier grade networking address translation product that offer network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

