Aon plc Class A (NYSE:AON) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aon plc Class A (NYSE:AON) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “Aon’s shares have outperformed the industry in a year’s time. The company’s core business strengthening initiatives, efficient capital deployment, strong cash flow position and cost savings from its restructuring programs bode well for long-term growth. It has recently divested its non-core HR BPO business to Blackstone in order to streamline its core operations. Aon has also seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2018 earnings being revised upward in the last 30 days. However, the company’s rising level of debt continues to bother. This in turn results in increased interest expenses that weigh on the bottom line. Also, Aon’s geographically diversified operations are exposed to foreign currency fluctuations.”

AON has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Aon plc Class A and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Aon plc Class A in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs raised shares of Aon plc Class A from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $144.22 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, March 15th. William Blair downgraded shares of Aon plc Class A from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Aon plc Class A from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $146.58.

NYSE:AON opened at $140.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34,221.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. Aon plc Class A has a twelve month low of $118.10 and a twelve month high of $152.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Aon plc Class A (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Aon plc Class A had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 32.41%. Aon plc Class A’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Aon plc Class A will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $210,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 2,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total transaction of $299,823.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,842.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,477 shares of company stock worth $17,453,753 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aon plc Class A during the third quarter worth $105,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Aon plc Class A during the third quarter worth $121,000. BB&T Investment Services Inc. raised its position in Aon plc Class A by 71.3% during the third quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Aon plc Class A by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Auxier Asset Management acquired a new position in Aon plc Class A during the third quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc Class A Company Profile

Aon plc (Aon) is a global provider of risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing, delivering distinctive client value via risk management and workforce productivity solutions. The Company operates in two segments: Risk Solutions and Human Resource (HR) Solutions.

