Asanko Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asanko Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) (TSE:AKG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Asanko Gold Inc. is a gold producer with its flagship asset, the Asanko Gold Mine, located in Ghana, West Africa. Asanko Gold Inc., formerly known as Keegan Resources Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Asanko Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asanko Gold currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.17.

AKG opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. Asanko Gold has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $2.83.

Asanko Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) (TSE:AKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Asanko Gold had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $59.63 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Asanko Gold by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 20,273,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475,819 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Asanko Gold by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,939,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 298,000 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Asanko Gold by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,864,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 686,467 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Asanko Gold by 3,221.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,975,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,280 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Asanko Gold by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 66,796 shares during the period.

About Asanko Gold

Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.

