Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Federated Investors (FII) to Hold

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Federated have outperformed the industry over the past six months. While earnings estimates for the to-be-reported quarter have not seen any revision lately, the company possesses an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Federated’s top-line continues to get support from the rise in interest rates and increasing AUM. Also, its efforts to expand through acquisitions are encouraging. However, consistently rising expenses due to strict compliance measures remains a major concern. Also, significant dependence on investment advisory fees as a source of revenue keeps us apprehensive.”

FII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase downgraded Federated Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Federated Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $31.00 target price on Federated Investors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Federated Investors in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.13.

FII traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $32.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,103. The company has a market capitalization of $3,326.71, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32. Federated Investors has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $278.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Federated Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Federated Investors will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gordon J. Ceresino sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $153,455.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 194,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,642,358.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 11,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $399,091.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 563,267 shares in the company, valued at $19,241,200.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,803 shares of company stock worth $608,486 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FII. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Federated Investors by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,272,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,006,000 after purchasing an additional 327,562 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Federated Investors by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,601,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,794,000 after acquiring an additional 269,529 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Federated Investors by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,841,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,403,000 after acquiring an additional 238,363 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,452,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in Federated Investors by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 392,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,156,000 after acquiring an additional 155,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Investors

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

