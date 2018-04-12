Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Five Oaks Investment (OAKS) to “Buy”

Five Oaks Investment (NYSE:OAKS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st. The brokerage currently has a $3.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 22.81% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Five Oaks Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on investing, financing and managing both agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans and other mortgage related investments. Five Oaks Investment Corp. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, Ladenburg Thalmann upgraded shares of Five Oaks Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Shares of Five Oaks Investment stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.88, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 154.68, a current ratio of 154.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.63. Five Oaks Investment has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $5.61.

Five Oaks Investment (NYSE:OAKS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.78 million during the quarter. Five Oaks Investment had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 10.85%. research analysts expect that Five Oaks Investment will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Oaks Investment news, major shareholder Bermuda Ltd Xl sold 710,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $3,389,061.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Five Oaks Investment by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 805,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 16,005 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Five Oaks Investment by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 167,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 68,050 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Five Oaks Investment by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 134,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Five Oaks Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Five Oaks Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Five Oaks Investment Corp. focuses on investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities (MBS). It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, residential mortgage loans, mortgage servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.

