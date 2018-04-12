L Brands (NYSE:LB) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L Brands (NYSE:LB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “Despite reporting better-than-expected earnings and revenues in the final quarter of fiscal 2017, L Brands was hit primarily due to soft first quarter and fiscal 2018 view. Consequently, the stock has underperformed the industry in the past three months. Of late, the Zacks Consensus Estimate also witnessed downward revisions. Moreover, shrinking gross margin remains a major concern. Management anticipates gross margin to deteriorate year over year in the first quarter. However, the big take away from this quarter was sharp increase in revenues. Moreover, L Brands’ efforts to streamline Victoria’s Secret business, localizing assortments and enhancing direct business bode well. The company is also confident about achieving growth in the long run and anticipates annual operating income to improve by 10%. Further, the company’s foray into international markets is likely to provide long-term growth opportunities.”

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LB. Scotiabank reiterated a hold rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of L Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 price target on shares of L Brands and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $64.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of L Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of L Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a hold rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of L Brands in a report on Friday, December 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L Brands presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.24.

Shares of LB stock opened at $37.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10,743.01, a PE ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.78. L Brands has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $63.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.62.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 101.69%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. equities analysts forecast that L Brands will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L Brands declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback $226.90 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 17,000 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $672,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,438.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 33,000 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,403,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,789.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in L Brands by 182.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in L Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “L Brands (NYSE:LB) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/zacks-investment-research-upgrades-l-brands-lb-to-hold-updated-updated-updated.html.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include loungewear, bras, panties, swimwear, athletic attire, fragrances, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, home fragrances, handbags, jewelry, and personal care accessories.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L Brands (LB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.