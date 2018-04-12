Lionsgate (NYSE:LGF.A) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Lionsgate (NYSE:LGF.A) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, “Despite reporting earnings and revenues beat in third-quarter fiscal 2018, Lions Gate’s shares have declined significantly in the recent past. Consequently, the stock has underperformed the industry in the past three months. Moreover, investors took an apprehensive stance when the company said that restructuring of its film slate is likely to put pressure on fiscal 2019 results. As a result, it expects fiscal 2019 results to be almost in line with fiscal 2018. Furthermore, Lions Gate expects to return on growth track in fiscal 2020 compared with its earlier anticipation in fiscal 2019. Meanwhile, the company has been gaining from its focus on profitable areas and strategic buyouts like that of Starz, which is helping it to emerge as a major player in the TV space and regain lost ground in streaming network. Also, Lions Gate’s investment in The Immortals to capitalize on the rising popularity of eSports bodes well.”

LGF.A has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray set a $40.00 target price on shares of Lionsgate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Lionsgate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lionsgate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Lionsgate in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Lionsgate to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lionsgate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.07.

LGF.A stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.23. 565,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,191. Lionsgate has a 52 week low of $24.56 and a 52 week high of $36.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,478.04, a P/E ratio of 291.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.15.

Lionsgate (NYSE:LGF.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Lionsgate had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.08%. Lionsgate’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Lionsgate will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

