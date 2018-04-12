Microchip Technology (MCHP) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 3rd. The brokerage currently has a $98.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.82% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Microchip have outperformed the industry over the past one year. The company plans to bring in-house more of the assembly and test operations that are currently outsourced, which will ultimately improve gross margin. The heightened capital expenditures also reflect three new buildings that Microchip is constructing in Arizona, India and Germany. These, in turn, will help in reducing cost in the long-haul. Microchip is benefiting from robust demand for 8-bit, 16-bit and 32-bit microcontrollers. We believe that Microchip's expanding product portfolio driven by new launches will continue to expand customer base. Additionally, the company expanded collaboration with Amazon Web services to support AWS offerings as well as develop secure cloud system. However, given its extensive geographical foothold the company is continuously adversely impacted by exchange rate volatility while competitionremains headwind.”

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MCHP. SunTrust Banks raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.99.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.24. The stock had a trading volume of 216,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,164,021. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $71.91 and a 1 year high of $101.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $20,793.27, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $994.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Esther Johnson sold 2,275 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total value of $222,722.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,329.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 4,159 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total value of $349,938.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,635.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,552. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,140,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 9.3% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 130,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,694,000 after purchasing an additional 11,068 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 370,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $2,577,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at $783,000.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

