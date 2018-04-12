PPL (PPL) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

PPL (NYSE:PPL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “PPL Corporation is poised to gain from its capital investment plan that primarily focuses on infrastructure construction projects for generation, transmission and distribution. It has reestablished its hedge levels to shield itself from any near-term decline in the GBP. PPL Corp’s earnings are expected to improve annually by 5-6% in the 2018-2020 period, thanks to the contribution from its domestic operations. However, in last three months, loss in the value of PPL Corporation’s shares was wider compared with the industry. Stringent emission regulation, high debt levels amid rising interest rates and risks of unplanned outage of power plants are some of the headwinds of the company.”

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.32 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks set a $36.00 price objective on PPL and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of PPL in a report on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Shares of PPL traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.54. 6,017,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,860,790. PPL has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $19,218.24, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.52.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. equities research analysts expect that PPL will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PPL news, Chairman Victor A. Staffieri sold 19,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $616,958.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 29,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,054.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Victor A. Staffieri sold 4,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $123,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,978 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,939. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 411,000 electric and 326,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 525,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 3 customers in Tennessee.

