TWO Rivers Bancorp (TRCB) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TWO Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, March 28th. The brokerage currently has $20.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Two River Bancorp is a state-chartered commercial bank. It engaged in the business of commercial and retail banking. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, commercial loans, SBA lending, safe deposit boxes, night depository, wire transfers, money orders, traveler’s checks, automated teller machines, direct deposit, telephone and internet banking. Two River Bancorp, formerly known as Community Partners Bancorp, is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRCB. ValuEngine downgraded TWO Rivers Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. FIG Partners reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of TWO Rivers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

TWO Rivers Bancorp stock opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $150.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.48. TWO Rivers Bancorp has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $20.75.

TWO Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 million. TWO Rivers Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 14.88%. sell-side analysts predict that TWO Rivers Bancorp will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWO Rivers Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TWO Rivers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TWO Rivers Bancorp by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TWO Rivers Bancorp by 27.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 31,683 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in TWO Rivers Bancorp by 62.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 13,942 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in TWO Rivers Bancorp by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 142,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “TWO Rivers Bancorp (TRCB) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/zacks-investment-research-upgrades-two-rivers-bancorp-trcb-to-buy-updated-updated-updated.html.

TWO Rivers Bancorp Company Profile

Two River Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Two River Community Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, professionals, and individuals. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TWO Rivers Bancorp (TRCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TWO Rivers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWO Rivers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.