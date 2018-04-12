Zacks Investment Research Comments on iCAD Inc.’s Q1 2018 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICAD)

iCAD Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q1 2018 EPS estimates for iCAD in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 2nd, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zacks Investment Research analyst B. Marckx forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for iCAD’s Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered iCAD from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Shares of ICAD opened at $3.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.76. iCAD has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $6.07.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). iCAD had a negative return on equity of 48.67% and a negative net margin of 50.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairpointe Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iCAD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,621,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in iCAD in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of iCAD by 165.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 89,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 55,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iCAD by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. 20.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/zacks-investment-research-weighs-in-on-icad-inc-s-q1-2018-earnings-icad-updated.html.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iCAD (ICAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.