Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) to Post Q1 2018 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts

Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q1 2018 earnings estimates for Viewray in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 20th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zacks Investment Research analyst A. Dushyanth expects that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Viewray’s Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $19.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Viewray from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Viewray in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Viewray in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Viewray and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.58.

Shares of Viewray stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.30. The company had a trading volume of 475,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,305. The company has a market cap of $510.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.47. Viewray has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $10.64.

In other Viewray news, insider James F. Dempsey sold 75,243 shares of Viewray stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $569,589.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 62.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viewray during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viewray during the fourth quarter worth $24,217,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Viewray during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viewray during the fourth quarter worth $463,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Viewray by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 38,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

About Viewray

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

