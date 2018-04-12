Zacks: Seanergy Maritime Corp (SHIP) Given $3.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Seanergy Maritime Corp (NASDAQ:SHIP) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $3.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Seanergy Maritime an industry rank of 209 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

NASDAQ:SHIP remained flat at $$0.80 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 31,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,277. Seanergy Maritime has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, provides marine dry bulk transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The company owns a modern fleet of 11 dry bulk carriers consisting of 9 Capesizes and 2 Supramaxes with a combined cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,682,582 dwt and an average fleet age of 8.1 years.

