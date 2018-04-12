Zacks: Social Reality Inc. (SRAX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Social Reality Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $6.70 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Social Reality an industry rank of 216 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Social Reality in a research note on Monday, April 2nd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Social Reality stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Social Reality Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Social Reality as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRAX remained flat at $$5.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 73,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,356. The company has a market capitalization of $52.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.85. Social Reality has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Social Reality had a negative net margin of 28.53% and a negative return on equity of 43.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 million during the quarter. equities research analysts expect that Social Reality will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

About Social Reality

Social Reality, Inc, an Internet advertising and platform technology company, provides tools to automate the digital advertising market in the United States. Its technology tools enable publishers and advertisers to maximize their digital advertising initiatives. The company offers Social Reality Ad Exchange (SRAX), a real time bidding (RTB) sell side and buy side representation technology, which assists publishers in delivering their media inventory to the RTB exchanges; and SRAX MD, an ad targeting and data platform for healthcare brands, agencies, and medical content publishers.

