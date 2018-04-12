Zacks: TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (TPVG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the four analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s rating score has declined by 19.8% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $13.75 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.33 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC an industry rank of 167 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TPVG shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 203.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 11,944 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 23.4% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 37,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 38,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 9,461 shares during the last quarter. 31.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TPVG traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.33. The stock had a trading volume of 47,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,181. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a one year low of $11.11 and a one year high of $14.41. The company has a market capitalization of $214.48, a PE ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.20.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The investment management company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 37.33% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $11.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 million. equities analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 22nd. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 89.44%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zacks: TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (TPVG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/zacks-triplepoint-venture-growth-bdc-corp-tpvg-given-consensus-rating-of-buy-by-brokerages.html.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its total return to stockholders primarily in the form of current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by primarily lending with warrants to venture growth stage companies focused in technology, life sciences and other high growth industries, which are backed by TriplePoint Capital LLC’s (TPC) select group of venture capital investors.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.