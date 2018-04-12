Zacks: Voxx International (VOXX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Voxx International (NASDAQ:VOXX) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $7.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Voxx International an industry rank of 191 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Voxx International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th.

NASDAQ:VOXX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.88. 15,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,568. Voxx International has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Voxx International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.21. Voxx International had a net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $156.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Voxx International will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Voxx International by 1,731.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 218,162 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Voxx International by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,645,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after purchasing an additional 188,840 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Voxx International by 301.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 173,683 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Voxx International during the 4th quarter valued at $924,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Voxx International by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 363,562 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 109,755 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/zacks-voxx-international-voxx-receives-consensus-rating-of-hold-from-analysts-updated.html.

About Voxx International

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer and distributor in the automotive, premium audio, and consumer accessories industries worldwide. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and markets rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security, remote start systems, digital TV tuners, mobile antennas, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car-link smartphone telematics application, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voxx International (VOXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Voxx International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voxx International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.