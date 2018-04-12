ZAGG Inc (ZAGG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZAGG shares. ValuEngine raised ZAGG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Craig Hallum set a $24.00 target price on ZAGG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ZAGG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 6th. BidaskClub lowered ZAGG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, B. Riley set a $20.00 price objective on ZAGG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Shares of ZAGG traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.40. 147,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,817. The firm has a market cap of $340.10, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. ZAGG has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70.

ZAGG (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $176.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.15 million. ZAGG had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that ZAGG will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ZAGG by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZAGG during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ZAGG by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 97,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 7,026 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZAGG during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ZAGG by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 50,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

About ZAGG

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in ZAGG and mophie segments. The company offers screen protection products; battery cases and power management products for tablets, smartphones, MP3 players, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards; and earbuds, headphones, wireless charging products, Bluetooth speakers, and cables under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, IFROGZ, and mophie brands.

