Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Sells 1,824 Shares of Zayo Group Holdings (ZAYO)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zayo Group Holdings (NYSE:ZAYO) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zayo Group were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Zayo Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Zayo Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zayo Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zayo Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Zayo Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zayo Group in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zayo Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Zayo Group to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Zayo Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.70.

In other Zayo Group news, CEO Daniel Caruso sold 12,500 shares of Zayo Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $458,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,286,654 shares in the company, valued at $157,320,201.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 2,230 shares of Zayo Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $81,149.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,198.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,383,994 shares of company stock valued at $199,028,719 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZAYO opened at $35.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,841.00, a P/E ratio of 89.15, a P/E/G ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.53. Zayo Group Holdings has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $37.95.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Zayo Group had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $653.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.79 million. research analysts forecast that Zayo Group Holdings will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/zayo-group-holdings-inc-zayo-holdings-lessened-by-meadow-creek-investment-management-llc-updated-updated.html.

Zayo Group Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Zayo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zayo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.