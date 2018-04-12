Zegona Communications PLC (LON:ZEG) Announces GBX 3.90 Dividend

Zegona Communications PLC (LON:ZEG) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.06) per share on Tuesday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

ZEG opened at GBX 102.50 ($1.45) on Thursday. Zegona Communications has a 12-month low of GBX 115 ($1.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 180 ($2.54).

About Zegona Communications

Zegona Communications plc is a United Kingdom-based company focusing on network-based communications and entertainment opportunities. The Company operates through Central Costs segment. The Company is engaged in acquiring businesses in the European telecommunications, media and technology sector. The Company’s subsidiaries include Zegona Limited, Zegona (Lux) SAR.L, Parselaya S.L.

