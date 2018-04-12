Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Dana Incorporated (DAN)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,054 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dana in the 4th quarter valued at $605,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dana by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 19,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dana in the 4th quarter valued at $506,000. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Dana by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 265,343 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Dana in the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAN traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.21. 1,409,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,832,390. The company has a market cap of $3,848.34, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Dana Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $35.27.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. analysts predict that Dana Incorporated will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Dana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.87%.

Dana declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DAN shares. UBS raised Dana to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Dana from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dana in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase cut their price target on Dana from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.55.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Wallace sold 40,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $1,348,129.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,005.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dwayne Matthews sold 33,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $1,104,365.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,267 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,169.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,207 shares of company stock worth $2,870,602. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies, and Power Technologies.

