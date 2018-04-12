Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Invests $241,000 in Viasat, Inc. (VSAT)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,216 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viasat in the 4th quarter valued at $35,880,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Viasat by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,126,710 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,185,000 after buying an additional 238,842 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Viasat in the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC raised its position in Viasat by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 397,343 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,741,000 after buying an additional 15,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSAT traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.21. 672,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,711. The company has a market cap of $3,767.50, a PE ratio of 108.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 129.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Viasat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.75 and a 12 month high of $80.26.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $381.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.99 million. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viasat news, Director John P. Stenbit sold 700 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $48,902.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,558. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ken Allen Peterman sold 2,187 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $158,141.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,209.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,387 shares of company stock worth $528,028. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VSAT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. BidaskClub raised Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Viasat in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase increased their price target on Viasat from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Viasat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.90.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Invests $241,000 in Viasat, Inc. (VSAT)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/zeke-capital-advisors-llc-buys-new-stake-in-viasat-inc-vsat-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services under the Exede and WildBlue brands to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems; and enterprise broadband services.

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.